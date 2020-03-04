Two killed in scuffle over maggot in maize meal claim

Durban - A 41-year-old man was shot dead during an argument over a maggot in a packet of maize meal that he had purchased from a shop in Msahayazafe in Inanda on Tuesday. In a scuffle that ensured later between residents and police, a young boy died after being shot in the head.

It is believed that Thobani Zuma had gone back to the shop around 5:30pm after he found a maggot in his maize meal just a day after purchasing it from the local shop.

Witnesses said when Zuma went back to the shop, he and the shop owner got into an altercation and he was shot.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Captain Nqobile Gwala, said police responded to the scene and a case of murder was opened.

Gwala said after Zuma was shot and news filtered through the community, a mob gathered outside and threatened to attack the shop owner.