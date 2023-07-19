Two KZN men in their thirties sentenced to life in prison for raping their nieces in separate incidents

Durban - The Verulam Regional Court handed a 31-year-old man a term of life in prison for raping his 19-year-old niece.
KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the accused was sentenced on July 10 and would spend the rest of his life looking at prison walls.
Netshiunda said on the night of July 23, 2022, the accused took the victim to the Nodwengu area where he raped her.
He said the accused also drove his niece to Mahlabathini where he continued raping her.
“On both occasions he raped the victim inside his vehicle,” he said.
In an unrelated matter, Netshiunda said a 34-year-old man was sentenced to a life in prison by the Madadeni Regional Court for raping his 15-year-old niece.
“On the evening of September 12, 2020, the accused lured the victim to his bedroom at Section D in Madadeni where he raped her,” he said.
According to Netshiunda the matter was reported to the police and an investigation by the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit investigators proved the rape case beyond any reasonable doubts.
He said the accused was sentenced on July 7.
In another incident, The Mercury reported that a 39-year-old KwaZulu-Natal principal was sentenced to life in prison by the Vryheid Regional Court on Tuesday for raping a 15-year-old male pupil.