Two KZN men in their thirties sentenced to life in prison for raping their nieces in separate incidents

KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the accused was sentenced on July 10 and would spend the rest of his life looking at prison walls.

Durban - The Verulam Regional Court handed a 31-year-old man a term of life in prison for raping his 19-year-old niece.

Netshiunda said on the night of July 23, 2022, the accused took the victim to the Nodwengu area where he raped her.

He said the accused also drove his niece to Mahlabathini where he continued raping her.

“On both occasions he raped the victim inside his vehicle,” he said.