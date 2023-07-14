Two KZN pupils jet off to the Nasa United Space School

Durban - Two KwaZulu-Natal school pupils will leave today to the US to go to the Nasa United Space School (USS) for two weeks. Seventeen-year-old Willemien Kotzé of Curro’s Grantleigh School in Richards Bay and William Kitching, 17, of Hilton College in the KZN Midlands were both selected for the programme.

Willemien said it has always been her dream to become an astronaut. “I have always been fascinated about learning about space and at a career day in primary school I dressed up as an astronaut.” She added that she heard about the Nasa space programme through family friends.

“Their niece had been selected for the programme last year. She sent me all the information to apply for the programme. I had to write a motivational letter about myself. I also attached my school report.” She said that she was looking forward to learning about space science and meeting new people at the programme. “We had to do multiple assignments over the weeks leading up to the trip and this exposed us to various aspects of space science.

“The details behind the development of rocket engines, orbital mechanics, and the development of the spacesuit were fascinating. I am hoping to learn even more about space exploration and technology.” She added that her favourite subjects in school are maths and physical science. William, whose favourite subjects are biology and physical science, said that he first heard about the programme from his school’s science department.

“Last year another pupil of Hilton College Ben Kok was selected for the programme and I was encouraged to apply by our school’s science department and I was ecstatic that I was selected.” He added that he was interested to learn about the health impact that happens when people enter space. “I want to study medicine and specialise in orthopaedic surgery. This will be a great opportunity to learn this aspect of the impact of space on the human body.”