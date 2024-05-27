Two lion cubs found at a Durban residential property without a permit released at a wildlife facility – NSPCA

The male and female cubs, now named Simba and Nala, that were impounded after they were discovered at a residential property in the Dawncliffe area of Westville in Durban last week have been released at a place of safety at a National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) accredited wildlife facility. “The Mercury” reported last week that while the Westville police opened a criminal case under the National Environmental Management Act – undertaking a restricted activity involving a threatened/protected species without a permit, no arrests had been made.

This comes after the SPCA received a tip-off that the cubs were kept at a specific address in the area. Upon the arrival of police to assist the SPCA inspectors, a woman, who has since been identified as the sister of the man who owns the lions, denied that they were there. The cubs were then found in the garden of a direct neighbour of the property in question. According to reports, the woman said her brother received the cubs from a farmer in Botswana who could not take care of them. She said they did have a licence for the cubs and that they had been taking care of them for four weeks.

However, Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife told “The Mercury” last week that the conservation body had not issued any permits for the lion cubs and was unaware of their origin. NSPCA public relations and legal liaison Jacques Peacock said considering that the residents of the property and the neighbours, where the cubs were found, denied ownership of the cubs, they were impounded as stray animals. Peacock said Simba and Nala are approximately four months old.

Four-month-old lion cubs named Simba and Nala, who were impounded after they were found being kept without a permit at a Westville residence, have been released at an NSPCA-accredited wildlife facility. Picture: Supplied “In terms of the Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 169 of 1993, SPCAs may only temporarily house wildlife, and therefore Simba and Nala have been moved to a sanctuary on Saturday, 25 May 2024, to ensure their safety, and that is fully equipped to cater for their specific needs,” he said, adding that out of concern for their safety, the location will remain undisclosed. He said the cubs are under the consultation of an expert vet for big cats to ensure they receive a proper diet and are of sound health.

Peacock said the NSPCA is pleased that the SAPS is investigating the matter and that a docket has been opened. Four-month-old lion cubs named Simba and Nala, who were impounded after they were found being kept without a permit at a Westville residence, have been released at an NSPCA-accredited wildlife facility. Picture: Supplied “It is illegal to keep indigenous wildlife in South Africa without the proper permits. The SPCA is opposed to the keeping and/or breeding of indigenous and exotic wild species in captivity for reasons other than for bona fide conservation purposes,” he said. He added that the NSPCA and Kloof and Highway SPCA will assist police in their investigation, to ensure that those who exploited the cubs face the full might of the law.