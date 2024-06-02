Two men killed in Buffelsdraai shooting

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), residents contacted them around 06:14am reporting multiple shots being fired. Some callers believed that there was an armed robbery in progress.

Two men were killed in a hail of bullets in Buffelsdraai, north of Durban, on Saturday.

In a statement Balram said their officers were dispatched. On arrival they discovered the body of a man lying on the road. Balram said RUSA paramedics arrived shortly thereafter and found that the victim had been shot multiple times in the head. The body of a second male was located at the base of an embankment a few metres away. He was also shot multiple times in the head.

Both victims were declared deceased at the scene and their names have not yet been released.

“A 38 Special revolver and a black bag containing live 9mm ammunition was recovered next to the second victim. Approximately 20 spent 9mm cartridges were discarded on scene,” he said.