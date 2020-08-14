Two men taken in for questioning over Mthwalume murders

Durban – KZN police have taken in two men for questioning over the murders of five women who were found murdered and buried at a farm in Mthwalume, on the KZN South Coast. On Friday, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said two men were being questioned by the police. She said the men were under arrest. On Thursday, police discovered the decomposed remains of a woman, believed to be in her 20s while, on Tuesday, Zama Chiliza's corpse was found. Last month, the Daily News reported the discovery of the bodies of Nelisiwe Dube, 26, and Akhona Phehlukwayo, 24, by hunters in the sugar cane field on April 25, while that of 16-year-old Nosipho Gumede was found last month. All were from the same village. The IFP is set to host a prayer service in the area on Sunday.

IFP KZN Women's Brigade chairperson, Thokozile Gumede, condemned the murders.

"We applaud the police for their swift reaction to the Mthwalume incident, as the suspect is being questioned about the killings," she said.

Meanwhile, the owner of the land on which the bodies were found, has offered a reward for information.

Siyabonga Gasa said he wanted to find the person/s responsible for the murder of the women in the Turton area of uMthwalume on the South Coast.

“People can’t go on like this. By last month three young women were found dead in the field and now in two days two more bodies are found in the same vicinity. This is very disturbing.

“I hope that the R20 000 reward and the involvement of private investigators will assist in bringing the culprit/s to book. People are scared, they have lost hope and the lack of progress in the matter is not making it any easier for them to go about their daily routines,” Gasa said.

The Mercury