Two more bodies from Cato Crest recovered after last week’s storm

Durban - There has been some closure for the family of a woman and young child who were washed away in last week’s floods in Cato Crest after their bodies were recovered at the weekend. Dozens of homes were washed away at Cato Crest during last Tuesday’s storm. At least three people were killed.

The two bodies that were recovered were of 30-year-old Thembela Ngxolo and her 10-year-old niece, Puleng. Noziphela Ngxolo, mother of Thembela, said she was relieved their bodies had been found. “When I came up from Bizana I was very worried I would not be able to locate them as I have heard that many people who are washed away are never found.”

She said she positively identified them yesterday. “We could not go over the weekend and had to identify them yesterday. I am relieved that I will be able to bury them,” she said. She added that Puleng lived with her in Bizana and was visiting Cato Crest for the school holidays. She described her as a loving child, who loved school and dreamt of being a teacher one day. “It is unfortunate she lost her life like this. I am just glad they have been found and we will be transporting them to the Eastern Cape as their final send-off will be on Saturday.”

Musa Dlamini, who is standing in as ward councillor, said they had provided food parcels and blankets to the community. However, he said residents whose homes had been damaged had refused to leave the area. “We were told by the residents that they will not leave the place as their belongings and whole lives are there. “Those who have lost everything have been moved to community halls and we have set up a tent in their area to place the food and belongings for those who said they will not leave.

“Also, Nozipho Sibiya, who survived but was injured, was taken to a place of safety. She asked that her children be moved back to the Eastern Cape to the rest of her family,’’ he said. Dlamini said they will continue to provide support. The Social Development Department was assisting the community with IDs and Sassa grant cards. The search-and-rescue team together with the police and the community are still searching for the missing people from the area.