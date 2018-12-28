File picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - Two men, wanted to a number of theft-out-of-motor-vehicle incidents in uMdloti on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast were arrested this week. The pair were nabbed by Marshall Security officers. Marshall Security's Kyle van Reenen, said their Special Operations Unit spotted the white VW Polo at the uMdloti Boulevard and stopped the driver.

"Two men were apprehended and handed over to police. A search revealed false registration plates attached to the vehicle as well as remote jamming devices," he said.

In a separate incident, Marshall Security officers recovered a flatscreen television and other items believed to have been taking during a recent robbery.

Van Reenen, said officers were patrolling when they noticed a white Toyota Quantum driving erratically.

"When the driver of the Toyota noticed our vehicle, he sped off towards the Ruth First Highway and a highspeed chase ensued. The vehicle was eventually brought to a stop in Somtseu Road, near the Durban Station. The suspect alighted from the vehicle and fled onto the nearby railway lines. A search of the area was conducted however the suspect managed to evade arrest," he said.

He added that the items found, were confirmed to have been taken during a home invasion in the Virginia area recently.

The Mercury