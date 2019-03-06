Two Oceans Aquarium teams will has embarked on a week-long turtle road trip to educate people about these sea creatures. Picture: Supplied

DURBAN - Two Oceans Aquarium teams will has embarked on a week-long turtle road trip to educate people about these sea creatures. The aquarium’s environmental outreach educators and Turtle Rescue Programme team will travel between the coastal communities of the southern Cape to educate a new generation of turtle rescuers for the upcoming stranding season.

The road trip, which began yesterday abd continues until Saturday, will see the teams visit hundreds of schools and communities along the coast.

Two Oceans Aquarium spokesperson, Renée Leeuwner, said last year they had their first turtle road trip.

“The reason for doing this is to educate the public on what to do if they find a turtle on the beach. We get them each year, from this time until about March. They get washed up and because the water here is too cold for them, they usually need rehabilitation.”

She said because turtles are temperate animals, they prefer warm temperatures and their immune systems are compromised in colder conditions.

“Our first priority is to release them after rehab. When they come in they are very cold, they are often injured and we are seeing more and more that have ingested plastic.

“We rehydrate them and get them eating, and treat any injuries.”

Leeuwner said if a turtle is found, it will probably be sick, and members of the public should not put it back in the water.

“Keep it dry and put it in a container with lots of air holes. Try and take note of when and where it was found.”

THE MERCURY