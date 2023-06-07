Independent Online
Wednesday, June 7, 2023

Two owls to be released into the wild in the KZN Midlands

Team with Wendy Channing and the owls. Picture supplied by FreeMe Wildlife

Published 58m ago

Durban - Two owls are set to be released into the wild at a Curry's Post farm in the KZN Midlands as part of a collaborative conservation effort between Crocworld Conservation Centre, FreeMe Wildlife and the Owl Box Project in the KZN Midlands.

A statement on Wednesday said a spotted eagle owl, that was born at Crocworld Conservation Centre on the KZN South Coast, was united with a lone owl from FreeMe Wildlife and The Owl Box Project in the KZN Midlands.

Two owls set to be released into the wild in the KZN Midlands are seen in transport boxes. Picture supplied by FreeMe Wildlife

Crocworld Conservation Centre bird curator, Ryne Ferguson, said that the pair were ideal candidates for wild release and had been taken to a private farm in the Curry’s Post Conservancy.

Ferguson said the chairperson, Wendy Channing, oversaw the release.

“Wendy has lots of experience working with owls and she knows exactly what they need while being kept in their temporary release enclosure for the next few weeks as they get used to the area. This farm has a very strict ‘no poisons’ policy and plenty of wild food sources with ideal trees around for the pair to thrive,” she said.

Ferguson further explained that the spotted eagle owl from Crocworld hatched on November 10, 202,2 to a pair of owls that could not survive in the wild.

“The owlet was reared by its parents, and because there has been no human imprinting, it was eligible for release,” she said.

In a post on Facebook the Owl Box Project said the owls were fitted with a Safring ID before being released in their new home.

“The farm falls in the Curry's Post Conservancy, and is managed by the Conservancy chairman, Wendy Channing. Wendy is an old hand at looking after animals, including owls, so she knows exactly what is needed to keep them happy for the few weeks they will be with her in their temporary enclosure before finally being set free,” said the post.

THE MERCURY

