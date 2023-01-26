Durban - A double cab bakkie travelling on the R617 in the vicinity of the Nkumba Location, which is about 37 km from Impendle in Kwazulu Natal, rolled ejecting some passengers approximately 10 metres from the vehicle on Thursday. According to Underberg Emergency Medical Services (UEMS) base manager Kate Bodmann, paramedics were called for a crash on the R617 at 8am.

Bodmann said when paramedics arrived at the scene they found a single bakkie that had lost control on a sharp bend and rolled multiple times. “UEMS paramedics found two occupants that had been travelling on the back of the bakkie, ejected, lying approximately 10 metres from the vehicle,” she said. She said unfortunately the ejected passengers had succumbed to their injuries before paramedics arrived at the scene.

Bodmann said three more occupants were entrapped in the cab of the bakkie. She said all three were found to be in a critical condition. “Specialised equipment was used to extricate the occupants and they were stabilised by UEMS advanced life support paramedics then transported to a nearby facility by UEMS and Emergency Rescue Services (EMRS) for the further care they required,” said Bodmann

UEMS offered its sincere condolences to the families of those who died. In another accident on Tuesday, Bodmann said at 12.45pm UEMS were called for a crash along the Bushmans Nek Road outside Underberg. She said teams were mobilised and upon arrival discovered that a single bakkie had rolled on a gravel road.

“Five occupants were travelling on the back of the vehicle and were ejected. On assessment, paramedics found that seven patients had sustained minor to moderate injuries,” said Bodmann. She said all seven patients were stabilised on scene and transported to Pietermaritzburg hospitals for further medical care.