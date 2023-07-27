Two security guards shot dead in KwaMashu while escorting cellphone tower technicians

Durban – While escorting cellphone tower technicians in A Section in KwaMashu north of Durban, two security guards were ambushed and shot dead on Thursday. KwaZulu-Natal provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the police are investigating two counts of murder.

Netshiunda said the investigation was launched after two security guards were ambushed and fatally wounded in A Section on Thursday afternoon. “Reports indicate that the two security guards were escorting technicians who were due to work on a cellphone tower when they were accosted by the suspects who fired several shots at them,” he said. He said the victims were declared dead at the scene.

“The suspects allegedly fled the scene on foot with the victims’ firearms,” said Netshiunda. The police said a manhunt for the suspects was under way. The incident follows an unrelated incident on Wednesday night where suspects blew up and robbed a cash van in KwaMashu.

The police said suspects in two vehicles forced the driver and his crew out of the vehicle once it came to a stop on Khumzana Road. The suspects then robbed the cash-in-transit security guards of their firearms before blowing up the cash van and made off with an undisclosed amount of money. A manhunt has also been launched for the cash-in-transit heist robbers.