Two security officers die in shootout in Springfield

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said paramedics responded to the scene on Londonderry Crescent to find two men aged between 40 and 50 who had sustained gunshot wounds. He said reports indicated that they were killed during an alleged business robbery.

“One man was found to have sustained fatal wounds and there was nothing paramedics could do to assist him; he was declared dead on arrival.

“The second was found in a critical condition and advanced life support paramedics worked fervently to save the man; however, he sadly succumbed to his injuries and died on the scene,” he said.

According to Van Reenen, reports from the scene alleged that the men were working as security officers at the business when they were confronted by armed suspects during a business robbery.