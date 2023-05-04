Two suspects arrested for alleged copper theft in Silverglen, stolen cables recovered in Malvern

Durban – Security company, Blue Security arrested two suspects on Tuesday for alleged copper theft in Silverglen, Chatsworth. While in a separate incident the company recovered a haul of burnt copper cables in Malvern on Thursday.

Max Naicker, Blue Security operations manager said in a statement that on Tuesday, its Community Command Centre was alerted to a call for assistance on a Silverglen crime group. “While on patrol in Silverglen, our Armed Response Officer quickly responded to the call after a resident spotted the two male suspects walking along Mountain Rise Road. On arrival, the resident described the suspects and their location to the officer, who immediately intercepted the suspects.” Naicker added that the suspects were found with a large amount of copper and steel pipes which they had wrapped in a bed sheet which was allegedly taken from a property in Indus Trip Road.

“Both suspects and items were handed over to Bayview SAPS for further investigation. Well done to all involved in apprehending the suspects and recovering the stolen goods.” Naicker said in a separate incident on Thursday morning, the Community Crime Prevention Unit (CCPU) recovered a haul of burnt copper cables and tools used to break into substations near Malvern. “The CCPU team were patrolling along the M7 Freeway near Bellville when they noticed smoke and fire coming out of the bush. The tactical officers believed it could be a copper thief burning his haul and tried to catch the suspect off-guard.”