Two suspects arrested for the murder of KwaZulu-Natal teacher

Police have confirmed the arrest of two suspects for the murder of a 46-year-old teacher, who was based at the Phikiswayo Primary School in Ntuzuma, KwaZulu-Natal. The educator was shot on the school’s premises on July 29 this year. It is alleged that she was killed as she was set to be a witness in a case involving an inmate at Westville Prison.

According to KwaZulu Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, one of the suspects allegedly entered the school under the pretence of visiting the teacher. "The suspect went straight to the victim and shot her multiple times," Netshiunda stated. The educator was pronounced dead at the scene, and Netshiunda said investigators soon suspected that her murder was an orchestrated assassination. He said the investigation led police to uncover the involvement of a Westville inmate, who is believed to have allegedly masterminded the killing.

According to the police, the accused inmate allegedly coordinated with two men, one who acted as the shooter and another who observed the scene as a spotter. Police arrested both suspects last Thursday. He said that on Friday, detectives recovered crucial evidence at the home of the alleged shooter, including a firearm believed to have been used in the attack. "The jacket he was wearing during the commission of the crime was also found," Netshiunda said.

He added that investigators had traced the firearm to a robbery in Sherwood, Sydenham, dating back to April 2023. Netshiunda said the suspects, aged 36 and 41, face charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder and are due to appear at the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday, October 28. Meanwhile, police said additional charges would be brought against the alleged mastermind currently in custody.