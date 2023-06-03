Two suspects charged with the alleged murder of missing MUT lecturer after body recovered in Inanda

Durban - Durban - Police have charged two suspects for the alleged murder of Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) lecturer Shan Dwarika, who was seen in CCTV footage being forced into the rear of his black Honda CR-V by three men last week. The Electrical Engineering lecturer, who resides in Verulam, was last seen at his rental property in Sea Cow Lake in Durban attending to repairs.

In a statement on Saturday night, KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said the two men who were arrested in connection with the kidnapping of the 61-year-old man, have now been charged with murder. Netshiunda said this comes after Dwarika’s body was recovered in the bushes near Mafuya Road in Inanda on Saturday afternoon. “The victim, who was last seen on 28 May 2023 was reported missing and later on charges of kidnapping and carjacking were registered following police investigations.

“Further intensive investigation led to the arrests of two suspects and on Saturday, a team of investigators followed investigative leads to Inanda where his slain body was found,” he said. Police said a search for at least two more suspects, who are believed to have also been involved in his kidnapping and subsequent murder, is ongoing. Security company Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram, said that on Monday, Dwarika’s family reported him missing to Rusa and the Greenwood Park SAPS.

“Reaction officers and detectives followed up several leads which resulted in a person of interest in the case being arrested at an informal area in Crow Place on Wednesday,” he said. Acting on further information from the suspect, Balram said six reaction officers and two detectives from Greenwood Park SAPS proceeded to an informal area in Springfield Park, popularly known as Puntans Hill where the second person of interest was apprehended. The suspect was then transported to the Greenwood Park SAPS where he was interviewed. He said once the suspects were in custody and based on the information provided to officers, searches were conducted at various locations to find Dwarika's body.

The body was eventually found on Saturday. Balram added that the victim’s vehicle has not yet been located. Speaking during a press briefing about Dwarika’s disappearance at the university on Wednesday, MUT vice-chancellor Marcus Ramogale and Student Representative Council (SRC) president Vusi Mthethwa, appealed to members of the community who may have information about the incident to come forward and report the information to the police.