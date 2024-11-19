Two suspects killed, four arrested in crime crackdown

Two suspects were fatally wounded in a shootout with police in Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, on Monday, while four others were arrested in connection with a series of house robberies. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda confirmed that officers on patrol spotted a suspicious white bakkie parked near a sugarcane field along the Old Mtubatuba Road. As officers approached, two suspects opened fire, prompting a shootout.

“After the shootout, two suspects were found to have sustained fatal gunshot wounds. Two firearms and several rounds of ammunition were recovered at the scene,” said Netshiunda. Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle was stolen during a house robbery in KwaMsane on Friday. It was further uncovered that the deceased suspects were wanted for murder, with warrants issued for their arrest. No police officers were injured during the confrontation. In a separate operation, police arrested four suspects linked to multiple house robberies across areas including KwaMsane, Hlabisa, Mtubatuba, Empangeni, Richards Bay, and Esikhaleni. The arrests were made after a robbery in the Mazimazana area on Saturday, where victims were held at gunpoint.