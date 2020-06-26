Two Tafta facilities on lockdown after three residents test positive

Durban - Two facilities belonging to the The Association for the Aged (Tafta) in Durban are under lockdown after residents tested positive for Covid-19. Two residents from Langeler Towers and John Conradie House complex on South Beach, and a third from Tafta Park Care Cottage, in Bellair, have tested positive. Both facilities have been placed on immediate lockdown and the Department of Health have been contacted for assistance. However, the lockdown has angered some residents. Tafta chief executive Femada Shamam said following the announcement of the lockdown, management at the various facilities had been inundated with calls from disgruntled residents, some of whom had threatened them.

“These residents want to live at the facility, but many of them insist on going out to work and running errands on a daily basis.

“This puts the other residents in the home at risk in an aged care residential facility where infection is already present,” said Shamam.

She said some residents had even threatened legal action and had been intimidating to staff.

Shamam said the facilities included adjoined assisted living, independent living and frail care facilities.

“While some residents do not share communal facilities, many of the individuals wishing to leave and re-enter the home on a daily basis do share accommodation with others.

“We cannot allow them to risk the well-being of others. Isolating elders and abiding by the rules of lockdown is imperative.”

Shamam said during an emergency meeting on Wednesday, residents were informed of management’s decision to lock down the facility, on the advice of Department of Health officials who had conducted an inspection.

The majority of the residents supported the decision, she said.

A resident who lives at Langeler Towers and John Conradie House complex said it was a lie that the majority of residents agreed to the lockdown during the meeting.

“Residents came out in their numbers to make it very clear that they did not want a lockdown.

“We should have been addressed by the officials of the Department of Health confirming the need for this lockdown,” said the resident

The resident believes that the management of the facility was imposing what they call an “illegal total shutdown” irrespective of the consequences for the residents.

“This is a huge human rights violation in no uncertain terms.

“Many residents were forced to leave the building in the middle of the night, some through work and business commitments, while others feared becoming sickly from being caged like animals.”

The concerned residents said that they needed to exercise, stretch their legs and breathe fresh air in order to overcome stress, fatigue and other life-threatening issues.

“Now we have to face the prospect of being locked in matchbox-type rooms without any consideration from those who claim to be taking care of the elderly,” said the resident.

Shamam said a letter issued to residents detailing the lockdown also advised those who did not wish to comply with the measures to seek temporary accommodation until the lockdown was lifted.

“This was necessary as the management continues its screening, tracking and tracing processes, and while we await the results of elders who were tested and placed in isolation last week already,” said Shamam.

The residents said government had prepared and provided many facilities for those who are infected to be admitted, treated and taken care of until recovery.

“If this was a genuine concern, why not disclose that the first Covid-19 patient is doing very well and would be returning home on Friday, even after having major underlying conditions?”

Shamam said that she had offered to write letters to employers and had assured residents that they would have access to the in-house grocery store, and that both state and private pensions would still be received.

“The entire Tafta social work team has been deployed to the site to assist and support elders with these concerns,” said Shamam.

Residents are calling on the Human Rights Commission to investigate the affairs and living conditions of Tafta Langelar Towers and John Conradie House.

The Department of Health has noted that people above the age of 55 are at greater risk of contracting the virus.

South Africa has recorded at least 111796 cumulative cases while 56874 people have recovered and 2205 have lost their lives.

Almost 80% (1748) of the recorded deaths were people above the age of 50.

The Mercury