Two women killed in afternoon head-on crash









Two people have been killed in a head on crash on Harry Gwala (Booth) Road, near the Westville Correctional Services facility on Thursday afternoon. The drivers of both vehicles were rushed to hospital. Picture: Rescue Care Durban - Two people have been killed in a head on crash on Harry Gwala (Booth) Road, near the Westville Correctional Services facility on Thursday afternoon.

Rescue Care spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said they received a call just after 3:30pm informing them of the crash.

Two females killed in fatal crash. Spine Road near Sasol. @ECR_Newswatch @IamAlexSweet @IOL @News24 @eNCA @_ArriveAlive @ecrtraffic @FatalMoves @TrafficSA @DailyNewsSA @TheMercurySA @weekly_gazette @bereamail @HighwayMail @southlandssun pic.twitter.com/3mFrHmHJZb — Rescue Care Pty Ltd (@rescuecare) February 6, 2020





"When we arrived, we found that the vehicles had collided head on. It was carnage. Two women, who were passengers in one of the vehicles sustained major injuries and there was nothing more that paramedics could do for them and they were declared dead at the scene. The two drivers were also seriously injured and were treated and stabilised at the scene before being rushed to nearby hospitals for the further care that they required," Jamieson said.





He said police were at the scene of the crash and will be investigating further.





On Wednesday evening, a truck driver was killed after the vehicle he was travelling in overturned on the N2 south bound lane after Tinley Manor, north of the city.





A spokesperson from IPSS Medical Rescue said upon arrival of advanced life support paramedics, the driver of the truck showed no sign of life and was declared dead by paramedics.





The driver of the truck was severely entrapped in the wreckage. The roadway had to be closed for the recovery of the truck and the cleaning up of the chemical that the truck was transporting.



