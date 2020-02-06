Durban - Two people have been killed in a head on crash on Harry Gwala (Booth) Road, near the Westville Correctional Services facility on Thursday afternoon.
Rescue Care spokesperson, Garrith Jamieson, said they received a call just after 3:30pm informing them of the crash.
Two females killed in fatal crash. Spine Road near Sasol. @ECR_Newswatch @IamAlexSweet @IOL @News24 @eNCA @_ArriveAlive @ecrtraffic @FatalMoves @TrafficSA @DailyNewsSA @TheMercurySA @weekly_gazette @bereamail @HighwayMail @southlandssun pic.twitter.com/3mFrHmHJZb— Rescue Care Pty Ltd (@rescuecare) February 6, 2020