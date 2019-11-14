Durban - Two women have been shot dead in an apparent botched hijacking in Lotus Park, Isipingo on Thursday afternoon.
According to sources at the scene, two armed men arrived in a Hyundai H100 and tried to hijack a silver VW Polo that had been parked at an intersection.
The source claimed that the men approached the Polo and demanded that the women alight from the vehicle.
"The women refused to get out and the men fired shots through the door. The men then got back into their vehicle and fled the scene," the source said.
Emergency personnel and private security companies arrived at the scene within minutes but there was nothing further that medics could do for the women.