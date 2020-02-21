Two years of power cuts spell doom for SA economy









Economists and energy experts have described the country’s looming rolling blackouts as “dire” and a “grim double whammy” that will destroy business confidence and productivity, leading to millions of retrenchments. Picture: COURTNEY AFRICA/AFRICAN NEWS AGENCY(ANA) Durban - Economists and energy experts have described the country’s looming rolling blackouts as “dire” and a “grim double whammy” that will destroy business confidence and productivity, leading to millions of retrenchments. Speaking in Parliament in day two of the debate of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s State of the Nation Address, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe announced that “according to Eskom we face at least two years’ minimum of potential load shedding”. He said the utility was unable to meet peak electricity demand for about 31000MW. In his response to the debate in Parliament, Ramaphosa said the government was “removing the red tape to reposition our economy”. He said it was “working with the private sector and labour to address the specific blockages that hamper the growth of companies”. “We refuse to be reckless. We will not, as some honourable members have suggested, simply switch off Eskom’s life support, for to do so would be to plunge our economy and our country into chaos.

“We have a clear roadmap to restore Eskom’s financial and operational position and place our entire energy sector on a new trajectory of sustainability,” Ramaphosa said.

But economists and energy analysts have warned that the government’s proposed time frame for Eskom’s recovery was unrealistic, and that ongoing load shedding would devastate businesses, many of which were already closing.

Energy analyst Ted Bloem alleged that “political interference” at Eskom aimed at bringing down chief executive Andre de Ruyter had led to delays in introducing supplementary energy to alleviate load shedding. He said it was a “pipe dream” that the utility could be fixed in 18 months.

“There are 120 boilers and each will take at least 18 months to refurbish properly. If Eskom imports 5GW to alleviate pressure then they have got a chance of doing it in five years,” Bloem said. Bloem said he had written to Eskom to suggest it lease 25 gas turbines from a US humanitarian firm that would enable it to generate power at a cost of R1.50 /kW as opposed to R3.50/kW using diesel-powered generators. He said the generators, which could produce 200MW each, could be delivered in 48 hours and would take three months to roll out.

“I am told by a senior Eskom official that there is political interference, and until they get permission from government officials, they are not allowed to implement the supplementary power,” he said.

“Businesses are already closing - you can’t operate a smelter or a mine on interrupted power. It’s going to have dire consequences. We will lose at least 3 million jobs,” he said.

Independent Economist Elize Kruger said Mantashe’s announcement was “terrible news” for businesses, which needed to find ways to ameliorate productivity losses.

“We will have this dampening impact on the economy for two years because businesses never quite know when to plan for it. It adds another big cost to the economy, and knowing it’s going to be two years businesses will want to invest in alternative energy and the solar drive is going to pick up momentum - solar prices will go up in the next few years,” she said.

Kruger said it would probably take more than 18 months for Eskom to recover, although it might reach a level of supply stability in the period.

“It’s going to be a double whammy for the economy with a negative impact on productivity and business confidence. People won’t invest because they are unsure,” Kruger said.

Economist Mike Schussler said business owners were feeling “angry, anxious and frustrated” with load shedding, although they sensed the government was being more honest about the problem than in the past. He said load shedding would prevent new investment in factories.

Durban Chamber of Commerce and Industry chief executive Palesa Phili said the chamber was pleased by Rama­phosa’s announcement to introduce renewable energy and to allow municipalities to procure power.

“The Durban Chamber believes this will provide relief to businesses. The business community anxiously awaits the government’s timeline for the implementation of the promised initiatives and plans, including proposals on how organised business can support the government to action these plans,” she said.

Eskom announced last night that Stage 2 rotational load shedding would continue until Sunday due to the loss of additional units, which had increased the shortage in generation capacity.

“Stage 2 load shedding will be necessary on Saturday to replenish reserves to better prepare for the coming week. Unplanned outages or breakdowns were at 12225MW as at 4pm this afternoon (yesterday), while planned maintenance is 4554MW. Emergency reserves are currently being utilised to supplement the shortage in capacity. We will provide regular updates,” Eskom said.

The utility said load shedding would continue until 6am on Sunday.

“The system remains vulnerable and constrained, and as such we remind customers that any shift in the system performance will require a change in the stage of load shedding at short notice.

“Eskom also reminds South Africans that there is a possibility of increased load shedding over the next 18 months as we are conducting critical maintenance to restore the ageing plant to good health,” Eskom said.

The Mercury