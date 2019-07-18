Pixabay

Durban - The son of well-known Durban business tycoons has been expelled from Reddam House in uMhlanga after consuming alcohol and testing positive for marijuana in separate incidents. According to an end-of-term newsletter for the second term, which The Mercury has seen, the matric pupil, who cannot be named, had been on a final warning for consumption of cannabis when the incident with alcohol occurred.

The newsletter said due to this, the pupil was “withdrawn and is no longer a Reddam House uMhlanga pupil”.

Responding to questions from The Mercury on Monday, the school’s headmaster Adam Rogers said the welfare of their pupils would always be their top priority.

Regarding the alcohol incident, the newsletter said nine Grade 12 pupils had admitted that they had consumed alcohol at the school’s Glitter and Glow social event on June 7.

“We embarked on a full and comprehensive investigation on the morning of Monday, June 10, whereupon every Grade 12 pupil was given the opportunity to write a statement admitting their involvement or divulging what knowledge they had of the events on the evening,” the newsletter said. The newsletter said that one Grade12 pupil admitted his involvement immediately, while on cross- checking the statements, it was found that eight Grade 12 pupils had not fully disclosed their involvement.

Those pupils were given two further opportunities to tell the truth and they later provided new statements where they admitted their involvement.

Of the nine pupils involved, seven had their one-week external suspension commuted to two weeks of internal suspension. All seven pupils are on a final warning. One of the pupils had been instructed to step down as chairperson of her grade 12 leadership portfolio.

“The past week has been extremely gruelling. Much hurt and disappointment is being felt by some of our Reddam House uMhlanga families and our management and staff have been left feeling quite gutted.

“Teenagers make mistakes. They also deserve a second chance to right the wrong committed and make amends.

“As guardians of young adults, we are expected to guide our children to make the right choices. However, when this does not happen, they should always tell the truth and be prepared to face the consequences of their actions,” the newsletter said.

