UASA says the National Budget brings well-deserved relief to workers

Durban - Trade union UASA said National Budget tabled by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana on Wednesday contained some good news for workers, their families, and retirees. According to UASA spokesperson Abigail Moyo, besides the inflation-adjusted lower income tax rates to combat the effect of inflation, solar tax deductions will lighten the burden on the national grid and open the door out of load shedding hell for a more significant number of South Africans.

“Even those who cannot afford to install solar power equipment will benefit from Eskom’s higher capacity to deliver electricity as more self-reliant households use less of the grid. “Overall, it is a budget that will lift some of the frustration South Africans feel about how the country is governed and the devastating ever-increasing cost of living,”she said. The union welcomed the following aspects of the budget: