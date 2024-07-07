Uasa welcomes fuel price drop but urges Minister Mantashe to do better

Trade union Administrative, Technical and Electronic Association of South Africa (Uasa) said gradual a consecutive decrease in fuel prices, particularly in petrol is a welcome relief for consumers facing an affordability crisis.

Abigail Moyo, spokesperson for Uasa said living costs have become a nightmare for South Africans as inflation remains high and disposable income fails to match household expenses.

According to the Department of Minerals and Petroleum Resources (previously the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy), petrol 93 ULP will drop by R1.05/l and 95 ULP by 99c/l. Diesel (0.05% sulphur) will decrease by 30c/l and (0.005% sulphur) by 24c/l, respectively. The illuminating paraffin price is to drop by 18c/l and LP Gas by 22c/kg.

Moyo said while the decrease is welcome, the average South African still struggles to fill their tank or afford public transport. The Department of Minerals and Petroleum Resources should review the fuel-pricing structure to provide relief for workers.