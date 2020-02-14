Durban - A simple act of an Uber driver returning a cellphone that was left behind in his car, has warmed the heart visiting journalist Perry Garfinkel.
According to community activist and Sydenham CPF public relations officer, Satish Dhupelia, Perry Garfinkel and a friend had been travelling around the city when Garfinkel forgot his phone in the Uber.
"I was interviewed by Garfinkel. He was with a friend from Turkey. After the interview they asked me for a list of places to visit and said they had heard Durban was not very safe. I immediately pointed out that there were places in the USA and the UK that were also not safe and all one had to do was to be careful but whilst we had crime, we also had a very friendly SA population. They agrees that crime was a problem internationally and we discussed where they were going to and they indicated they were using an Uber," he said.
Dhupelia said later that evening he received a call from Garfinkel's travel buddy who said Garfinkel had left his cellphone in the vehicle and there was no means of contacting the driver as the app was on the phone - that had been left behind.
"I dialed the Uber helpline from my phone but the person who answered said that unless I was calling from the phone that was used to call the Uber - yes the one that had been left in the uber - he could not help due to privacy rules. I asked if it would help to speak to the person whose phone it was as he could provide personal details to identify himself and allow him to get in touch with the driver but I was told they should go to help.uber.com and he could not help us. He asked if i was satisfied and I said no as he was not helpful but he could not do more," he said.