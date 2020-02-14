Uber driver hailed for going the extra mile









Satish Dhupelia and Uber driver, Xolani Ximba Durban - A simple act of an Uber driver returning a cellphone that was left behind in his car, has warmed the heart visiting journalist Perry Garfinkel. According to community activist and Sydenham CPF public relations officer, Satish Dhupelia, Perry Garfinkel and a friend had been travelling around the city when Garfinkel forgot his phone in the Uber. "I was interviewed by Garfinkel. He was with a friend from Turkey. After the interview they asked me for a list of places to visit and said they had heard Durban was not very safe. I immediately pointed out that there were places in the USA and the UK that were also not safe and all one had to do was to be careful but whilst we had crime, we also had a very friendly SA population. They agrees that crime was a problem internationally and we discussed where they were going to and they indicated they were using an Uber," he said. Dhupelia said later that evening he received a call from Garfinkel's travel buddy who said Garfinkel had left his cellphone in the vehicle and there was no means of contacting the driver as the app was on the phone - that had been left behind. "I dialed the Uber helpline from my phone but the person who answered said that unless I was calling from the phone that was used to call the Uber - yes the one that had been left in the uber - he could not help due to privacy rules. I asked if it would help to speak to the person whose phone it was as he could provide personal details to identify himself and allow him to get in touch with the driver but I was told they should go to help.uber.com and he could not help us. He asked if i was satisfied and I said no as he was not helpful but he could not do more," he said.

Dhupelia said he then called Garfinkel's phone and realised that driver may not have been able to answer it so he sent a text message asking the driver to contact him.

"A few minutes later my phone rang and it was a gentleman called Xolani Ximba who was the Uber driver and he said he had the phone and where were the owners. I told him how i proud i was of him and that he was a truly good South African and gave him their number. He called them and went to their lodge in Florida road to give them the phone. When he got there, there was no answer from the door bell so he called me and asked what he should do. I called them and said your Uber driver is outside and I could hear the sounds of jubilation when they opened the door to receive the lost phone. They were so happy and told me that this confirmed my earlier comments that we were a friendly nation," Dhupelia said.

He said Ximba was rewarded for his honesty.

"There is so much going wrong around us, we should praise and honour a good South African. Change begins with all of us. I called Xolani and met him in Florida road because I wanted to take a photograph of this extraordinary South African who through his actions brings much goodwill and positive publicity to our country. He does not own the Uber he drives and is a quiet pleasant unassuming young man who deserves our accolades for his honest and positive actions amidst all the negative vibes we hear daily," Dhupelia said.

The Mercury