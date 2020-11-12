Ugu District Municipality to take hard line on non-payers

Durban -FINANCIAL distress has led Ugu District Municipality to begin cutting off the supply of water and sanitation services to several institutions because of non-payment of accounts. The municipality began cutting off services to government departments, businesses and residents on Wednesday. Municipal spokesperson France Zama said its credit control policy stated that the municipality was allowed to suspend, restrict or terminate water supply and other municipal services to consumers who are in arrears with their municipal accounts. He said that this included customers who had not made arrangements with the council or credit control department to settle the arrears. According to Zama, the combined total owed by various government departments within the municipality was about R40 million.

An amount of R118m was owed by privately owned businesses which, according to Zama, had been reminded by the municipality a couple of times to pay.

Residents or domestic owed more than R500m.

Zama said the municipality has decided to embark on stringent action against defaulters who continue to “shrug off” several requests and notices to settle overdue accounts.

“Not only does this hinder the municipality’s ability to provide adequate services but this also deprives communities of receiving their basic human right,” said Zama.

Consequently, he said, water services to these institutions or individuals concerned would remain cut until they remedied the situation by settling their arrears.

“We have already started cutting water supply in many sectors including communities and also schools as the education sector is also owing to the municipality. We have come to a point where we have realised that we can not operate like this, thus we implemented this,” added Zama.

The Mercury previously reported that the municipality revenue collection rate was languishing at 64%.

According to the municipality in September, revenue collection had dropped significantly because most people were hard-pressed due to the lockdown to curb the spread of Covid19, which began in March this year.

It said per month, their projections were about R40m in revenue collection, however, this has dropped to less than R14m.

The municipality further advised that payments can be made in their offices across the district.

South Coast Chamber of Commerce president Lulu Bhodla said that while they agreed that municipal bills should be paid, the municipality should have engaged the affected sectors to arrange payment plans.

“Many businesses will not be able to pay what they are owing in full. These engagements were going to allow us to be able to come up with the best plan, including instalment payments. At the end of the day, we understand that the municipality needs money to function,” he said.

Bhodla further criticised the decision by the municipality to cut off defaulters and said it would challenge the already struggling businesses in the district.

He said that many of the businesses were hard hit by the lockdown and having their water supply cut would further impact on their ability to work.

Bhodla suggested that the business sectors needed to have serious engagements with the municipality so if there are issues of this nature, they can discuss and come up with the best solution.

“Currently, we need a solution which is not going to disadvantage people and businesses.”

Bhodla said since the country was still under the lockdown, businesses were still not out of the woods yet.

Sadly, he said, most of the businesses on the South Coast have closed down.

