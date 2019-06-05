There is no end in sight to the devastating water shortage on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast which needs a major cash injection to replace damaged and ageing infrastructure to serve the desperate community.File Picture.

Durban - There is no end in sight to the devastating water shortage on the KwaZulu-Natal South Coast which needs a major cash injection to replace damaged and ageing infrastructure to serve the desperate community. In an attempt to raise funds, the municipality will implement a water tariff increase of 18%, instead of the original 22% proposed in the draft budget, after listening to input during public engagements.

The dire situation made national news this week when television programme Carte Blanche featured a segment highlighting the coastal community’s grim circumstances.

More than 28000 households have been left without water for weeks at a time.

The Ugu district municipality, which stretches from Scottburgh to Port Edward and encompasses four local municipalities, said the recent floods worsened the situation as it damaged the main pump line.

The municipality is now in its second month without water.

The NGO, Gift of the Givers has stepped in to assist South Coast residents with bottled water.

“Gift of the Givers has volunteered to assist with water but the challenge is that they are offering water in 5-litre containers which are not something the residents want, they want water through reticulation.

“We have resolved to use that to supply to schools so we can focus on restoring supply to communities,” said municipal spokesperson France Zama.

He said the municipality was working on a solution.

“The recent floods damaged our pumps. Pumps have to be imported and our service providers said these should arrive by June 15, although we cannot guarantee that.”

DA leader Leonard Ngcobo, said they will be writing to the Department of Water and Sanitation to take over the supply.

“This municipality is in a really bad financial state. I can say with certainty that it is about to collapse, I do not think there is a municipality that is in a similar situation in the country.

That is why we are calling for it to be placed under administration,” Ngcobo said.

IFP councillor Jika Mthethwa, said the municipality was on its knees.

“We opposed the budget (passed recently) because it does not make sense to increase the rates by so much, when we have not addressed the challenges that led us to this crisis.

“The municipality is currently owed about R500 million and we are doing nothing to collect that money. So we are increasing costs for only those who are paying,” he said.

He said failure to invest in infrastructure was the source of the problems.

“There are water projects where millions have been spent yet they are incomplete.

“We get reports stating R30m has been spent on this project yet common sense and what you see on the ground tells you it’s not possible that R30m was spent on the project,” Mthethwa said.

Over the years, the district has been plagued by a number of water issues, including the 2015/16 drought and infrastructure being vandalised by striking workers.

Speaking to Carte Blanche, municipal manager DD Naidoo said most of the municipality’s pipes were made from asbestos and were breaking easily.

He said that when repairs are conducted on the pipes and the water was switched on again, more bursts occurred as the ageing pipes could not handle the water pressure.

“We have identified pipes that must be replaced urgently but the problem is we don’t have the funding. We have to admit that we have a serious problem with pipe replacement,” Naidoo added.

THE MERCURY