Ugu says reservoir damage smacks of sabotage









Durban - Ugu District Municipality has warned that it might take time to restore water to Harding after the area’s reservoir was damaged earlier this week. The reservoir that supplied the Harding area was damaged in what was believed to be sabotage on Tuesday. A municipal water tanker was also set alight in Park Rynie. The municipality, which supplies water to most areas on the South Coast, recently fired about 121 workers in the water unit after a strike. It said some of their current workers were being intimidated.

Ugu municipal spokesperson France Zama said it was not clear who was behind the sabotage, but it had opened a criminal case with the SAPS.

“The damaged reservoir supplies water to the hospitals in the Harding area and this act of sabotage has crippled our ability to supply water in these areas,” said Zama.

“Intimidation and threats are rife in the area and the security of our technicians is being compromised. Our residents are enduring water-supply disruptions due to the prolonged labour unrest which has manifested itself in destruction to municipal infrastructure coupled with acts of intimidation and threats to our operations,” he said.

“The extent of the damage seems to be more severe than we anticipated, therefore more time and resources are needed to restore the reservoir to working order.”

Zama said the municipality was shocked at the manner in which infrastructure was being destroyed.

However, South Coast residents said problems with water supply had preceded the recent unrest by workers.

Last week, irate residents said they wanted to withhold their payments for water services because disruptions left them without supply for extended periods.

Residents, who have called for the municipality to be placed under administration, are expected to hold a march on February 27.

Ramsgate businesses said the town had experienced water disruptions for at least the past two years.

Bruce Forbes, a manager at the Lobster Pot restaurant in Ramsgate, said all businesses in the area were affected and the issue was having a negative impact on tourism.

“We aren’t coping very well since this has been an ongoing issue for about two years now. The restaurant has limited options, we store at least two days’ worth of water in containers.”

Sandra Kruger, owner of Burlesque Café in Ramsgate, said: “Every month we go at least five to six days without water. In December it was four days, but last month was the worst - we went about 25 days without water. It keeps getting worse.”

Jaycee Ncanana, the provincial secretary of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union, said they were not aware of sabotage or intimidation.

He said they were challenging the decision by the municipality to dismiss workers.

The Mercury