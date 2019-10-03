Ugu still struggling to pump fresh water









Ugu District Municipality has urged residents to use water sparingly as salinity levels are still too high for production to resume and the level of the Bhobhoyi Dam is critically low. Picture: Pixabay Durban - Ugu District Municipality has urged residents to use water sparingly as salinity levels are still too high for production to resume and the level of the Bhobhoyi Dam is critically low. According to a statement by Ugu, the high tide on Sunday led to a spike in salt concentration. “Although still within permissible threshold, as a precautionary measure the pump station was shut off to prevent further salt from ingressing to the water network. “This affected the flow to the Bhobhoyi plant, the Marburg reservoir and Marburg and Oslo beaches on the South Coast,” Ugu said. The municipality noted that the Gamalakhe River was at 39% and further decreasing as the sports and leisure pumps were switched off to allow the Bhobhoyi plant to build up. Later in the day Ugu released another statement explaining that the salinity levels were still too high for production to resume and the Bhobhoyi dam was low.

“The high tide phenomenon is similar to drought conditions. Prevention measures would be taken to prevent further salt water from entering the plant,” Ugu said.

According to Wildlife and Environment Society South Africa branch chairperson, Paddy Norman, the problem was that too much water was being taken from the river.

“The main Ugu water supply comes from the uMzimkulu River. A while back a decision was made that the main tank should be placed at the head of the estuary. Unfortunately, the population has grown and more people are using the water from the river. So when the water levels are low and with there being no rain, salt water moves upstream. This is what happens in an estuary,” he said.

Norman said problems arose because there was not enough water flowing down the river.

He said historically Ugu had been taking more water from the river than legally allowed.

“When you take water from the river, you are supposed to leave enough water to keep the river healthy. This proportion helps to prevent the salt water from flowing back up the estuary,” Norman said.

Ward councillor David Watson said the water issue was having a major impact on residents and businesses in the area.

“Residents no longer have security in knowing that if they want to shower, they can open the tap and water will come out. The same is happening to businesses that rely heavily on water like restaurants and laundromats. A major company here has had to relocate,” he said.

He said while poor water supply was negatively impacting on local economic development, those living in rural areas had been living without water for the last six months.

Ugu District Municipality spokesperson France Zama said they were monitoring the situation closely.

The Mercury