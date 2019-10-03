According to a statement by Ugu, the high tide on Sunday led to a spike in salt concentration.
“Although still within permissible threshold, as a precautionary measure the pump station was shut off to prevent further salt from ingressing to the water network.
“This affected the flow to the Bhobhoyi plant, the Marburg reservoir and Marburg and Oslo beaches on the South Coast,” Ugu said.
The municipality noted that the Gamalakhe River was at 39% and further decreasing as the sports and leisure pumps were switched off to allow the Bhobhoyi plant to build up. Later in the day Ugu released another statement explaining that the salinity levels were still too high for production to resume and the Bhobhoyi dam was low.