Ugu water woes continue as demand exceeds supply

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Water scarce Ugu District Municipality is working around the clock to ensure water is delivered to schools and communities, as demand outweighs supply. The South Coast municipality has been battling water shortages for years, with the municipality nearly reaching day-zero last year. Municipal spokesperson France Zama said since the start of the nationwide lockdown, the municipality has been working hard to ensure water was delivered to communities. Earlier this year, the municipality was dealing with damaged water infrastructure and torching of council vehicles. Zama said the municipality was pleased that “sabotage” had not been happening since the lockdown.

“We did make a call to people, to please stop damaging our infrastructure, and its good they are responding to the call.

“It is of vital importance that we supply water to communities because one of the key instruments to combat Covid-19 is cleanliness. Water is the simplest form of service every citizen should have,” he said.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic had increased the demand for water supply from the municipality.

Zama said most of their systems were currently overstretched, as dam levels had declined.

“We now currently have to supply even schools and hospitals, which is something that we never did before. We have more than 400 schools in the district that we have to supply water to,” he said.

As regulations are eased and the number of pupils allowed to school increases, Zama said they were anticipating an upsurge in water demand.

“We are still using the same resources we have used previously, and that was also not enough to supply water to everyone.

“We are experiencing issues of demand and supply, where the demand is exceeding supply. This is due to the limited resources we have as a municipality.

“We are trying to balance the situation. We have to ensure pupils have enough water and residents do not go on the rampage and start damaging our infrastructure to protest water shortages.”

Meanwhile, angry community members in Melmoth blockaded the R66 and R102 towards eMpangeni and Melmoth with burning tyres, demanding water on Monday.

Residents also allegedly torched a truck and blocked roads, affecting traffic between Eshowe, Empangeni, Kwalini, Mthonjaneni, Nkandla and Gingindlovu.

The Mercury