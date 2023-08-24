UIF auditing Ters payouts in KZN

Durban - The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) says its forensic auditors are continuing to audit companies in the province to ensure that the correct amounts of Covid-19 Ters monies were paid over to workers. The UIF held a briefing in Durban yesterday to outline the payments it had made in respect of the Temporary Employee/Employer Relief Scheme (Ters) and other benefits.

The UIF said from March 2020 to date, it had paid out R9.3 billion in Ters payments to 774 370 workers in KZN. In addition, R2.4bn was disbursed to 272 889 workers and their beneficiaries as normal benefits, including unemployment, maternity, illness and death, in the 2022/23 financial year. Also a sum of R17.7 million was paid to 5 571 workers in the province through the Workers Affected By Unrest (Wabu) temporary financial relief scheme.

The UIF said a total of R2.6bn had been recovered through phases one and two of the fund’s “follow the money” project which is auditing companies that benefited from Ters. Speaking on fraud matters, Monwabisi Mangcotywa from the UIF’s Risk and Fraud Unit in KZN, said more than 20 suspects had been arrested through joint investigations for Covid19 Ters-related fraud. He said the matters were all still before the courts. Mangcotywa added that the complexity of some of the cases had resulted in delays in investigations in KwaZulu-Natal.