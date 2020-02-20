UKZN condemns attack on German professor









To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal has publicly condemned an attack on a German emeritus professor that sparked outrage on social media.

On Wednesday morning, a video showing the exchange between the student and professor went viral with many calling for action to be taken against the student. The incident took place at UKZN's Westville campus during another round of violent protests.

In the 30-second clip, which is filmed from a nearby building, the two are seen in what appears to be a heated argument. As the professor turns to walk away, the student kicks the professor in the leg. The professor stumbles and then walks towards his vehicle.





The student then walks towards the professor and they shout at each other before the professor gets into his vehicle. A second student then approaches the professor's van and the video recording ends.













UKZN management said the professor sustained a slight injury to his hand.





"We are working closely with SAPS to identify the suspects involved. Management has been in contact with the professor and is providing him with support as

well as counselling," UKZN said.





In the course of this week valuable University property was set alight, and a number of students and staff were also intimidated at lecture venues.





"We implore the perpetrators of these crimes to stop. Violence is not the solution to the challenges we are facing. This behavior is only making matters worse. University management genuinely cares for financially disadvantaged students and is making every effort to help clear historic debt to enable affected students to register," UKZN said.





Management is working on various fundraising initiatives and is continuously in talks with Student Leadership and other relevant stakeholders. The closing date for registration has also been extended to March 6 to assist both students and management in this regard.





"We need all students to be patient and allow time and space for a resolution to this matter. More than 80% of the student population have registered to date. Every effort is being made to ensure that students do not lose valuable teaching time and are also protected from any acts of violence and intimidation. The safety and security of students and staff is of paramount importance. University security staff, SAPS, and Public Order Policing have been working day and night to bolster safety and security measures," UKZN said.





They said all incidents of assault, destruction of property, intimidation and arson were being investigated. The perpetrators will be apprehended and handed over to SAPS for prosecution.





"University management is doing everything possible to resolve this matter, put a stop to the violence and intimidation, and ensure that there are no further interruptions to the academic p rogramme," UKZN said.





