UKZN condemns protest action at PMB and Westville campuses

DURBAN - The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has condemned protest action at its Pietermaritzburg and Westville campuses this morning. UKZN’s executive director of corporate relations, Normah Zondo, said the tertiary institution received reports this morning that a group of individuals gathered and protested outside the gates of the Pietermaritzburg and Westville campuses.

“The University of KwaZulu-Natal strongly condemns attempts to disrupt the functioning of the university,” said Zondo. Zondo said in Pietermaritzburg, a group of about 30 people blocked the main gate preventing staff from coming onto the campus. “This action follows calls made by the EFF Student Command encouraging all new and returning students to come to campus,” she said.

She said there was also an attempt to set alight an office at Howard College. “The university wishes to reiterate its position that registration is strictly online and no individuals will be allowed on campus without the requisite university access permit,” said Zondo. Zondo said that the Risk Management Services personnel, together with police and private security, are monitoring the situation to ensure the safety of legitimate students, staff and property.

“The registration process continues online, and the university further wishes to advise that all returning students, i.e. students who studied at UKZN last semester, are provided with data and have been given laptops and so will be able to do everything remotely,” she said. In addition, Zondo said all applicants who have accepted a firm offer would be provided with data upon acceptance of the offer. The UKZN website has been zero-rated, meaning no data is required to access information. Data is only needed to view videos that explain the registration process.

The university has a dedicated telephone Call Centre to assist applicants with enquiries (031 260 2212). This call centre has 10 dedicated agents. Zondo said the university has also developed a chatobt on its website, which provides answers to frequently asked questions and also provides contact details for staff who will be able to respond to additional queries. The Chatbot can also be reached via WhatsApp (060 578 3215). “All sectors of the university have agents who monitor the chatbot in order to respond to specific queries,” she said.