DURBAN - Lectures at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) resumed yesterday, although some students were seen blocking the road leading to the institution’s Howard Campus and preventing residents from driving through. UKZN announced this week that consensus had been reached between the student leadership and the university’s management on matters raised in the memorandum. The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has agreed to resume lectures on Monday.

“Each faculty and academic department will implement a catch-up programme, taking into account the time lost,” said DUT spokesperson Alan Khan.

UKZN spokesperson Normah Zondo said they agreed to open all campuses on Tuesday to allow space for the students affected by the clearance challenges to resolve their registration issues, especially students living in residences.

She said a plan of action had also been agreed to with respect to critical housing challenges, and it would be implemented during the course of this week.

- THE MERCURY