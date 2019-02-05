DURBAN - The University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) has suspended lectures indefinitely amid chaos caused by protesting students at its Westville campus yesterday. The Durban University of Technology (DUT) also suspended lectures yesterday and said this would continue today after disruptions at the campus.

Lectures were disrupted at both institutions on the first day of the academic year, with students being forced to abandon their classes.

At UKZN’s Westville campus, protesters set fire to a university Risk Management Service vehicle and guard room, threatened non-protesting students and stoned police and passing vehicles.

A heavy police presence could be seen at the various campuses. Police used tear gas at the Westville campus as protesters threw rocks and stones at them.

At UKZN’s Edgewood College campus in Pinetown, students could be seen dragging bins into the roads and overturning them in a bid to stop traffic in the early hours of the morning.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said that various police units, including Public Order Police, were deployed to university campuses when protests broke out at about 8am.

She said that a police vehicle was damaged when it was pelted with stones, and a case of public violence was opened at the Westville police station for investigation.

Berea police attended to the protest action at DUT, where students from the university locked all the gates to the campus, barring students from entering. Although no damage was reported, Mbhele said Berea police were in the area to monitor the situation.

UKZN’s acting executive director for corporate relations, Normah Zondo, said yesterday that academic programmes at all UKZN campuses were suspended “with immediate effect until further notice”.

“University management has received a memorandum of grievances from the UKZN Student Representative Council (SRC). The suspension will allow management the space to engage with student leadership and address matters, while ensuring the safety and security of all concerned,” said Zondo.

DUT’s senior director of corporate affairs and media spokesperson, Alan Khan, said its management had also received a memorandum from its SRC yesterday.

“Some of the issues raised in the memorandum are funding frustrations by Nsfas (National Student Financial Aid Scheme), student housing allocations and transport issues.

“DUT management will continuously engage with the SRC over the next two days to try and resolve the issues that have been raised,” he said.

Although lectures have been temporarily suspended, DUT remains open. Students who have not yet registered can still do so online via the DUT website or in person at all registration venues in and around DUT campuses.

Students at four KwaZulu-Natal universities on Sunday threatened an indefinite strike from the start of the academic year until their demands were met for free education, safer student residences and increases in their food and book allowances.

They called for the total shutdown of institutions from yesterday and included Nsfas payments and slow registrations among the issues.

According to a memorandum handed to UKZN management, students are demanding that those who received free education last year, after an announcement by former president Jacob Zuma, should not be asked to repay at least 50% of their fees.

They also demanded that all students whose fees had not been paid by Nsfas be cleared for registration, and be able to access their results and academic records.

“Then the university shall put pressure on the sponsor and not on the student, since it’s not their fault that the sponsor delayed payments,” read the memorandum.

Some other student demands included:

Immediate installation of UKZN Wi-Fi at leased residences

Medical aid of their choice

Driver’s licences to form part of the syllabus

And Bachelor of Education students must be given a teaching practice allowance.