This comes as the university’s management has been locked in negotiations with the Student Representative Council over the issue of payments towards historical debt, among other matters.
The matter has seen the university’s Durban and Pietermaritzburg campuses rocked by violent student protests.
Students have said they were unable to pay 15% of their historical debt, which the university requires before clearing them for this year’s registration
On Sunday, the university took a decision to suspend the academic programme at all its campuses “until further notice”.