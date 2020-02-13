UKZN extends registration date for first semester









Howard College building, University of Kwazulu Natal. Pic: Supplied. Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal has extended its final date for first-semester registration to March 6. This comes as the university’s management has been locked in negotiations with the Student Representative Council over the issue of payments towards historical debt, among other matters. The matter has seen the university’s Durban and Pietermaritzburg campuses rocked by violent student protests. Students have said they were unable to pay 15% of their historical debt, which the university requires before clearing them for this year’s registration On Sunday, the university took a decision to suspend the academic programme at all its campuses “until further notice”.

The university said that notice with respect to the re-commencement of the academic programme would be issued in due course, both via an official registrar communiqué and on the university’s website.

It secured an interim interdict in the Pietermaritzburg High Court last week to put a stop to illegal protests and violence on its campuses.

UKZN Vice-Chancellor and Principal Professor Nana Poku said that should the university agree to the students’ demands, it would leave the institution in financial ruin.

Poku said any additional financial concessions that would risk imperilling the university’s sustainability would be self-defeating for all concerned.

“At the same time, we recognise that financial hardship on our campuses is widespread, and that indebted students can easily begin to fail academically, leaving them trapped, without secure tenure either inside or outside the university.

“I have worked persistently and in good faith with my management team and the student leadership, trying to square their obvious needs with the necessity of ensuring that the university remains financially sound. Our stance is not a negotiating bluff, it is an honest depiction of hard circumstances that we cannot evade,” said Poku.

He said that violence must stop, immediately and permanently, and the decade-long cycle of demands and concessions must come to an end.

“The university cannot enrol every student who is financially eligible for NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) funding, when even NSFAS itself has other qualifying criteria for accessing and allocating funding to financially eligible students,” he said.

According to the university, their student debt at the end of December last year stood at R1.7 billion and was the highest of all the public universities in South Africa.

The Mercury