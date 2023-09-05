UKZN GBV module welcomed

Durban - The Commission on Gender Equality (CGE) has applauded the move by the University of KwaZulu-Natal to introduce gender-based violence (GBV) as a module at the institution, saying this will help create awareness about the problem in communities across the province. GCE KZN manager Zanele Ncwane was reacting to the announcement made by UKZN executive director of corporate relations Normah Zondo, who said the module was one of a string of interventions they were making in order to deal with incidents of GBV at the institution. Speaking at the GBV panel discussion last week.

“We will soon launch an innovative social justice educational module. This curriculum is set to pilot at the College of Humanities before being rolled out to all colleges. Through this module, we aim to broaden students’ perspectives on not just GBV but also on a variety of social issues like racism, gender inequality, and classism,” said Zondo. She indicated the module had been developed by a multidisciplinary team of academics, and was aimed at empowering students to critically examine social issues and their roles within these contexts. “We believe this module, which will be compulsory for all first-year students, will help foster active participation in societal change. More details about the module will be released during its launch,” she said.

Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza welcomed the move by UKZN, describing it as a step in the right direction. “This progressive move represents a significant step forward in addressing one of the most pressing and pervasive issues that our society faces. By incorporating this module into their studies, the university is not only acknowledging the gravity of the problem but also actively engaging in the effort to educate and empower its students to combat GBV,” said Khoza. She said the initiative reflects the university’s commitment to nurturing a more inclusive and compassionate society that stands united against the scourge. “It sends a powerful message that education is not just about knowledge and skills but also about fostering a culture of respect, equality, and empathy. We applaud the UKZN for taking this vital step and believe that it will contribute significantly to the broader efforts aimed at eradicating GBV in our society,” Khoza said.