UKZN gets ready to welcome students back to campus

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - At least 2500 students are expected to return to campus by the end of September, according to University of KwaZulu-Natal media liaison, Normah Zondo. Returning students and staff will be required to comply with all health and safety regulations protocols to mitigate the spread of Covid-19. Zondo said in keeping with Department of Higher Education and Training guidelines under level 2, UKZN was preparing for the next step of the staggered return of students to campus. Zondo said a further one-third of students will return back to campus by the end of September 2020. "The Executive Management Committee, Return to Campus Task team have identified approximately 2 500 students who were having significant challenges with online connectivity and non-conducive living and learning environments. These students will be invited back to campus from August 31," she said.

Zondo said eligible students will be notified of their respective return to campus dates via a personal invitation extended by the school or college.

"There are stringent admission and security measures in place to manage and control access to all campuses and residences," she said.

Zondo added that admission is strictly by invitation only.

"Students are required to adhere to the code of conduct and rules for access. Students must present their self-screening reports, access permits and student cards for admission," Zondo said.

Academic and professional services staff that have been identified as essential to providing academic instruction and learning support to returning students have been notified to return to work.

Additional LANS and demarcated areas which are regularly monitored and sanitised will be made available for use by students.

The Mercury