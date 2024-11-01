UKZN hosts inaugural music showcase and jazz jol

Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal's School of Arts and Centre for Jazz and Popular Music’s 1st Annual Music Showcase takes place tonight, November 1. The showcase will be followed by the 34th annual UKZN Jazz Jol tomorrow, November 2.

These two back-to-back events will feature a blend of performances, showcasing both the vibrant jazz tradition and the diverse musical talents nurtured within the UKZN School of Arts. The festivities start tonight with the UKZN School of Arts’ Inaugural Music Showcase at the Elizabeth Sneddon Theatre. This multi-genre concert will celebrate the diversity of UKZN’s music department, featuring performances from African Music and Dance, Jazz, Opera, Choral, and Western Art Music.

“We are thrilled to launch the Inaugural Music Showcase, which celebrates the rich cultural diversity and musical excellence across multiple genres at UKZN,” says Jazz voice lecturer, Debbie Mari. “This event highlights the spirit of collaboration and creativity that is central to our mission.” Highlights of the showcase include performances by the African Music and Dance Ensemble, operatic excerpts by the UKZN Opera students from a Zulu translation of Mozart’s The Magic Flute (Umtshingo wemilingo), and sets by the UKZN Jazz Ensemble, Classical Instrumentalists and the Pop Voice Ensemble.

The Jazz Jol event, happening on Saturday is set to be the crown jewel of the university’s vibrant jazz calendar, celebrating top-tier local talent and supporting the next generation of jazz musicians. Headlining the 2024 Jazz Jol is celebrated trumpeter, composer, and UKZN alumnus Sydney Mavundla, who will perform pieces from his latest release, Dirge for Our Fathers, joined by an all-star band featuring Afrika Mkhize on piano, Amaeshi Ikechi on bass, and Peter Auret on drums. Audiences can also look forward to performances from the UKZN Voices and the UKZN Jazz Staff and Student Ensemble. This year has been a stand-out for the UKZN jazz community, with the Centre’s regular Wednesday concerts drawing record attendance.

“Seeing the Jazz Centre full of energy again has been deeply rewarding,” said the centre’s director, Neil Gonsalves. “There’s a fresh wave of young jazz fans, and the artists are more committed than ever to showcasing their work. Selling out the Jazz Jol would be the perfect finale to an incredible year.” Proceeds from the Jazz Jol will go towards the Ronnie Madonsela Scholarship, which provides essential funding for UKZN jazz students, as well as the centre’s jazz education outreach programs—vital initiatives for preserving and nurturing the rich jazz heritage of KwaZulu-Natal.