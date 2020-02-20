UKZN is ‘being destroyed’ by crime, political agendas









Durban - Outgoing Wits University vice-chancellor, Professor Adam Habib, says violence at the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) is a “tragedy” that could destroy the reputation of higher education institutions in the country. Habib’s comments come as UKZN has been rocked by student unrest for the past month in which university buildings and a vehicle were burnt. The protesting students are demanding that their historical debt be cancelled and that they be allowed to register for this year. But the university wants students to pay 15% of their debt as it says it has a high debt burden. On Wednesday, protesting students clashed with security at Westville campus after they blocked a road to the campus with mattresses, appliances and bins, which they set on fire. Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said they also set alight the gymnasium at the campus. A case of public violence was opened at Westville SAPS.

The university added that a professor had been assaulted during the clash, and said video footage of the incident was being viewed to identify the perpetrator.

Habib, who will leave Wits at the end of the year to take up a post at a UK institution, said the violent scenes that played out on campuses every year were destroying the reputation of public tertiary institutions in the country. He added that the ongoing violence at UKZN was unacceptable.“UKZN was a great institution, I studied there. But now the institution is being demolished by the behaviour of a ragtag group of political opportunists,” he said.

Habib called upon the police to assist the university by deploying the police on campuses to minimise the violence and ensure the safety of staff.

“This is just pure crime and a distraction for a world-class university. UKZN is being destroyed by the irresponsible actions of a few. Where are the police and what are they doing? How is it that people can do this without anybody being arrested? We must have those students arrested and expelled from the universities. We need to bring this to an end,” said Habib.

He said that over the past year, the reputation of UKZN had been declining significantly despite it being respected due to its research output.

“We are lying to ourselves if we think that UKZN is the institution that it once was. It is not, because of the irresponsible actions of some. Those responsible must be arrested. This is a violation of other students’ right to education.”

Habib said there was a huge challenge with finances at public universities due to debt, the introduction of free education and the cost of higher education.

He said that former president Jacob Zuma’s reform in 2017 had not resolved the challenges, but in fact may have aggravated the problem.

Universities South Africa chief executive, Professor Ahmed Bawa, said there could be no excuse for the violence being witnessed at UKZN.

Bawa said that in a democratic era, violent attacks on public institutions could not be tolerated and the police needed to act against the perpetrators of violence and arson.

“UKZN has made every attempt to address the issue of student debt, but it can only do as much as it can afford. It is owed R1.6billion by students, which is a huge risk to the sustainability of the institution,” said Bawa.

He said that the solution could not be sought at the university.

“It is a requirement of the role of the vice-chancellor and his team to ensure that the university’s future is not placed in jeopardy.

“The government has to act to bring about stability. UKZN is one of South Africa’s premier institutions and it is vital to the development trajectory of South Africa that it be protected to play this role,” said Bawa.

UKZN student representative council president (SRC) Sifiso Simelane said that they had been trying to engage with the university management. Simelane said that they had suggested that the university use SRC funds to assist the students. He said that they also proposed fund-raising on all campuses with the money generated to contribute to historical debt funding.

“The fact is students are frustrated and they will do this (protest) until their issues are resolved. We, on the other hand as the SRC, do not condone the violent activities on campuses,” said Simelane.

UKZN said that negotiations with the SRC were ongoing.

“The historical debt relief that has been approved by NSFAS (National Student Financial Aid Scheme) was processed to the relevant student fee accounts in January 2020. We have registered more than 80% of our total planned student intake for 2020. Registration closes on Friday, March 6,” said the university.

The Mercury