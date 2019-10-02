UKZN’s Discipline of Mechanical Engineering is gearing up for a highlight in its calendar; the annual Mechanical Engineering Open Day, scheduled to take place on Wednesday 16 October Picture: Pixabay

Durban - UKZN’s Discipline of Mechanical Engineering is gearing up for a highlight in its calendar; the annual Mechanical Engineering Open Day, scheduled to take place on Wednesday 16 October, at the Unite School of Engineering building, Howard College Campus. The build-up to this day involves the concerted effort of students and staff alike as final year Mechanical Engineering students prepare for the culmination of their year’s work: the day when they open their 20 innovative engineering projects for viewing by the public, their parents, sponsors and evaluators.

On the day, the 20 teams, made up of between three to five students each, will be on hand to explain their project designs, which this year include a number of inventive solutions to challenges such as food technology and supply, manufacturing technology, hybrid rocket technology, crime fighting technology and innovative sport technology, among others. Their designs have applications for the agricultural, sanitation, construction, airline, search and rescue, manufacturing, and transport sectors.

This display of projects is part of the degree requirements of the final year Design and Research Project modules. Projects are allocated to project groups at the beginning of the year, and are supervised by academic and technical staff in the discipline.

The process of completing these design projects simulates a professional working environment in which students have to apply the Engineering knowledge gained during their studies to achieve specified project objectives whilst keeping within predetermined budgets. The technology demonstration prototypes that they produce within the nine-month period encompass a wide variety of engineering sub-disciplines; including vehicle design (electric, air, land, water), green energy technologies, renewable energy harvesting systems and industrial machines.