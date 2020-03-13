UKZN medical school fundraiser receives massive cash boost

Durban - The South African Medical Association has donated R550 000 to the #IMadeADoctor Fundraising campaign, a fundraising initiative by the University of KwaZulu-Natal's Medical Campus Representative Council, to ensure that all medical students with historical debt can register for the 2020 academic year. According to UKZN, within two weeks, the campaign has raised R1 million, reaching its first milestone and ensuring that all 188 students were able to register. SAMA deputy chairperson, Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa, said the Junior Doctors’ Association of SAMA also strongly motivated for a donation and in the end the decision to assist was an easy one to make. "Investing in future medical professionals is important and this is a tangible way in which we can make a difference. Apart from investing in future doctors in South Africa, the donation should also motivate others to participate in making education a reality for those who struggle financially," Mzukwa said. "We’ve taken this step as it involves medical students who form part of our healthcare community as a medical association. But it should also serve as a message to other similar institutions and associations who represent professionals in other fields where there are students who need financial assistance, and who will benefit from their generosity," he said.

MCRC Student Services representative, Xoliswa Njapha, said they were delighted with the donation from SAMA.

"In total, we were able to reach our initial goal of R1 million which ensured that all 188 students with historical debt were able to register on time," she said.

Njapha together with final year student, Thanduxolo Dube, have been spearheading the campaign together with the College of Health Sciences and UKZN’s Fundraising arm, the Foundation. A further R8 million is required to pay off the total historical debt.

"When we learnt that SAMA has pledged over half a million towards our campaign, we were excited. As the news settled, we felt humbled by the gesture. This was more than we expected. We really want to extend our heartfelt gratitude to SAMA. The donation goes beyond making a difference to the prospective doctors on the verge of exclusion but it reaches their families and society too. We call on our alumni and more organizations to join in and contribute," Dube said.

Professor Busisiwe Ncama, Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Head of the College of Health Sciences, thanked SAMA for their kind donation.

"We are overwhelmed with the kind gesture from our colleagues at SAMA. Both their National and provincial offices came together to support our students after hearing their plea. Thank you for assisting in ensuring that we are able to graduate more doctors in the country," Ncama said.

