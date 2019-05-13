Professor Kesh Govender, Professor Rajen Naidoo, Professor Anil Chuturgoon and Professor Deresh Ramjugernath. Picture: UKZN

DURBAN - The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s(UKZN) African Health- Saving Lives Research Flagship has launched the Optimal Child Growth and Development (OrCHID) project. Launched by the university in 2018, the project is led by Professor Quarraisha Abdool Karim, who is one of the world’s leading HIV/AIDS researchers in her capacity as Pro Vice-Chancellor: African Health.

In a statement issued today, the university said the research flagship’s primary focus is on reducing the leading causes of mortality faced by South Africans and the continent at large by finding solutions that can assist the government in implementing viable strategies and policies.

UKZN’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor of Research, Professor Deresh Ramjugernath said the project aims to identify problems that exist in society by finding meaningful solutions.

“Together with our stakeholders, that can be implemented,” said Ramjugernath.

The programme intends to implement a series of interventions; including neurocognitive stimulation, dietary interventions and locally developed nutrition strategies and parental support programmes.

Another aspect is the development of smartphone applications that will allow communities to understand their environmental exposure and take appropriate action to reduce exposure.

Professor Rajen Naidoo, an Environmental Epidemiology and OrCHID team representative said the project is set to focus on how society brings up a child; concentrating on the four key aspects that affect this; namely poverty, epigenetics, pollution and nutrition.

“We want to create a multidisciplinary study that brings all the different aspects together instead of them being broken up into silos,” said Naidoo.

Professor Anil Chuturgoon, a Genetics-Epigenetics expert who is also part of OrCHID said “we need to stop looking at the West for solutions to our problems” and start looking at our own continent.

“We have the solutions to our problems, we have state of the art equipment and researchers to pull it off,” he added.

