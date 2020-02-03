Durban - Management at the University of KwaZulu-Natal have beefed up security following another day of violent clashes between students and law enforcement officials at the Howard, Edgewood and Pietermaritzburg campuses.
UKZN's Ashton Bodrick said they are making every effort to ensure that the academic programme proceeds as scheduled without further interruptions.
Earlier on Monday afternoon, students set alight the HIV support centre at Howard College campus. This happened as lectures were expected to start. The building is the second one to be set alight. Last week the Risk Management Services building at Westville campus was set alight allegedly by protesting students.
At Edgewood campus in Pinetown, students threatened to burn down the campus unless they were allowed to register.
In a statement issued on Monday, Bodrick, following extensive deliberations on the matter of student demands, university management has decided that it is not possible to grant any further concessions, without putting the university at risk of bankruptcy.