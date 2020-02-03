UKZN steps up security at campuses amid fresh wave of protests









Durban - Management at the University of KwaZulu-Natal have beefed up security following another day of violent clashes between students and law enforcement officials at the Howard, Edgewood and Pietermaritzburg campuses. UKZN's Ashton Bodrick said they are making every effort to ensure that the academic programme proceeds as scheduled without further interruptions. Earlier on Monday afternoon, students set alight the HIV support centre at Howard College campus. This happened as lectures were expected to start. The building is the second one to be set alight. Last week the Risk Management Services building at Westville campus was set alight allegedly by protesting students. At Edgewood campus in Pinetown, students threatened to burn down the campus unless they were allowed to register. In a statement issued on Monday, Bodrick, following extensive deliberations on the matter of student demands, university management has decided that it is not possible to grant any further concessions, without putting the university at risk of bankruptcy.

"We cannot act in a way that is destructive of the university’s very foundations and would be self-defeating for the entire student body and future generations. The university cannot concede to what it cannot afford. Furthermore, on the matter of no exclusions on academic grounds, the university has a duty to ensure that the integrity and worth of UKZN qualifications are preserved. If failed or failing students are permitted to remain and even graduate, the university will have no credibility and UKZN qualifications will be meaningless," he said.





To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Bodrick said the university cannot compromise on this or allow this to happen.

"We are deeply disappointed that some of the student body are continuing to engage in acts of violence instead of reasoned discussion on how we can work through the challenges and make the best of our circumstances," he said.

Bodrick said they strongly denounced acts of criminal behavior.

"There is no excuse for any act of violence and damage/destruction of valuable university resources and property. All incidents of assault, destruction of property and arson are being investigated by university Risk Management Services (RMS) and SAPS. Perpetrators will be apprehended and handed over to SAPS for prosecution," Bodrick said.

No arrests were made today, however at least seven UKZN students were arrested following protests last week. They were released on R500 bail each.

The Mercury