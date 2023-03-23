UKZN student to run over 600km from Johannesburg to KZN to raise awareness over the dangers of pollution

Durban – KwaMaphumulo-born University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) student, Samkelo Nzama, is ready for an epic 672km run from Johannesburg to his village in KwaZulu-Natal next month to raise environmental awareness in the neighbourhood.
The third-year bachelor of arts student had initially set March 5 to start his solo run from Johannesburg which is expected to last 16 days. But lack of financial support and pledges forced him to delay his plans.
“In recent times many people have called to pledge their support and that is why I am now set to start my run on April 10 and am hard at training for the start,” said Nzama.
He explained that his training regime involved a 25km run daily which is split into morning and afternoon sessions.
The student’s run is aimed at raising funds to start a non-profit organisation to promote agriculture and keep his hometown of KwaMaphumulo ecologically green. This is because of his concerns about pollution and the danger it poses to crops and livestock.
Nzama is also the deputy chairperson of UKZN’s Athletic Club.
“Running is my life and I believe that by doing this run I can transform the lives of community members,” he said.
He expressed concern at how pollution levels were contributing to the death of livestock in the countryside.
“I am saddened that the waste in our communities kills our livestock and crops. People are unaware of how to manage waste ecologically and eventually it washes into our rivers. Tin cans lying around often injure cattle and donkeys. Plastic and paper are eaten by livestock, causing sickness or death, ” Nzama added.
The UKZN student said he was not taking any supplements, but was enjoying a diet of vegetables which he purchases from the Berea Early Morning Market.