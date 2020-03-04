UKZN students accuse campus security of fueling recent violent protests

Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal students have accused the institution’s private security company of being the “third force” that fuelled the recent violence on campus, including the burning of buildings. Speaking during a public meeting held at the Denis Hurley Centre in Durban on Tuesday, students called for a thorough investigation into the role of Mi7 Security Intelligence in the violent protests at UKZN. The meeting was called by the UKZN Education Crisis Committee and the Progressive Professionals Forum to seek a sustainable resolution to the current crisis. The civil society formation that consists of UKZN alumni said they would be writing to the office of the premier and provincial police commissioner, requesting a thorough investigation into the burning of university property. The institution has made headlines in the past month after students embarked on violent protests, calling for the scrapping of historical debt. The committee said it was worried about allegations from the students’ representatives regarding the Mi7 operating as a “third force” and allegedly burning university property.

Committee spokesperson advocate Khaya Thango said because of the allegations, an investigation had to be carried out.

Thango said the investigation would assist the university and the public to identify the perpetrators, their intentions and if the burning of property would benefit them.

He said it was not the first time the allegations were made, saying even during the first meeting with the university and other stakeholders the matters were raised.

“We need a task team to investigate what happened, who was involved, and the report must be made public for everyone to know,” said Thango.

The committee also called for the university’s audit committee to investigate allegations that some members of the university council have a relationship with Mi7.

Bishop Rubin Phillip said due to more than 1300 students that had not yet registered, they had requested that the registration deadline be extended to March 31. According to the university, the deadline for registration is this Friday, March 7.

Phillip said as civil society formations, they were interested in stabilising UKZN to be a peaceful, stable centre of teaching, learning and research.

“We condemn the acts of violence on campuses and those who have been found to be guilty must face the law,” said Phillip.

Sthembiso Thethwayo, of the Howard College EFF Student Command, said they were in support of an unbiased and thorough investigation.

“The university must use the footage within the institution to investigate. We are not saying that students didn’t burn the buildings, but we are saying the external investigation will reveal all the facts and Mi7 must be investigated too,” he said.

Thethwayo alleged that based on the information at their disposal, the Mi7 contract ended this year, adding that they were now working because there was a protest.

“If there is a protest for three days, that means they are benefiting from it. This to us validates the current conspiracy that they want to stay longer on campus. The allegations about Mi7 fuelling violent protests must not be taken lightly,” said Thethwayo.

UKZN refused to comment, saying they would not comment on allegations.

The Mi7 Security Intelligence group manager, Colin Davids, said they were aware of the allegations implicating the company in the violence at UKZN.

“Yes, we are aware of the allegations. Those allegations always surface when there is a student protest on campuses and the security company would be implicated,” said Davids, who refused to comment further.

KwaZulu-Natal provincial government spokesperson Lennox Mabaso said: “Lots of allegations were put forward by the SRC in the presence of the management and premier, which included those allegations, and management was encouraged to probe them.”

Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande said in Parliament yesterday that his department had been working with universities and colleges, including UKZN, the University of Zululand and the University of Fort Hare, which had been impacted by violent protests.

Nzimande said the government “strongly” condemned incidents of violence because regardless of whether students had legitimate grievances, there was “no justification” for violence and damage to property. “On our side as government and all our institutions, we stand ready to engage and deal with whatever problems we face and we urge all to seek to address problems constructively and peacefully,” Nzimande said.

