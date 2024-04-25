UKZN students angry over delayed NSFAS payments

University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) students in Pietermaritzburg say they are concerned that landlords of private accommodation properties will evict them because they have not received their payments from the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS).

Some students staged a protest at the Pietermaritzburg campus over the issue on Monday. Students who require accommodation and are unable to secure a place at a university residence go to private properties that are registered to provide student accommodation. These service providers are then paid by NSFAS for the students’ accommodation. Previously, the money was disbursed to students to make the payments but the system has now changed and NSFAS is making direct payments.

EFF Student Command (EFFSC) convener Linda Maduna said students and landlords were frustrated by the delays in payments. “As the EFFSC we believe that it was better when payments for private accommodation were made to students, who would then pay their landlords. Since the introduction of direct payments, where NSFAS pays the landlords, there have been delays and therefore landlords are complaining.

“Currently, there are some students who are not yet approved at the accommodations that they are staying at. Landlords are complaining that they are using their own money to pay for electricity and water, therefore students are scared that they will get evicted,” said Maduna. Thabiso Nxumalo, an affected student, said he was an NSFAS beneficiary but he could not access his allowance.

“When I log in to the NSFAS portal for accommodation approval, my status says pending, and when I log in to Tenetech, I can see my meal allowance but cannot withdraw it.” He said his landlord had been complaining about delayed payments and he was afraid he may be evicted. UKZN confirmed that a protest took place and they were currently assessing the damage.

“A group of individuals gathered at the PMB campus and engaged in violent protest action, including setting bins alight and hurling stones at the university’s Risk Management Services staff and SAPS. “Additionally, vehicles and building windows were targeted with stones, resulting in damage,” said Normah Zondo, the executive director of UKZN Corporate Relations. Zondo said the SAPS made an arrest in connection with the violence and the university strengthened its security measures.

“University management is committed to addressing the concerns of all affected students through open dialogue and constructive engagement. “However, we are firmly against any form of criminal activity. We condemn all acts of violence and urge students to express their grievances through peaceful and lawful means,” said Zondo. The university said it could not comment on matters concerning the disbursement of NSFAS allowances by service providers appointed by the scheme.