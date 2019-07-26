Picture: Doctor Ngcobo African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The University of KwaZulu-Natal suspended its academic programme on all five campuses yesterday. UKZN said lectures would resume on Monday.

This comes after two weeks of violent protest action at UKZN’s Howard and Westville campuses.

On Wednesday, the protesting students set a lecture hall alight.

The university said the crux of students’ demands was the university’s academic monitoring and exclusion policy.

It said that before exclusion was considered, corrective measures were suggested, including academic, personal and career counselling.

It said students could appeal against this decision and in the period July 2017 to July 2019, appeals committees deliberated on more than 2580 appeals cases.

Of the cases, only 371 exclusions were confirmed and throughout the process the Student Representative Council (SRC) formed part of the exclusion committee deliberations.

The university said the protesting students wanted the entire exclusion process waived this year.

“The university cannot accede to this request. To do so would diminish the quality of UKZN degrees and academic standing.

“We also run the risk of our qualifications not receiving accreditation by professional bodies, and a general shun of our graduates by potential employers.”

Another issue raised by students was over problems with National Students Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) allocations.

The SRC could not be reached for comment yesterday.

Meanwhile, seven Durban University of Technology (DUT) students were arrested this week during protest action.

DUT students are protesting over issues with NSFAS allocations.

In the latest arrest on Wednesday, KwaZulu-Natal SAPS spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said three students, aged between 19 and 21, were arrested for intimidation and contravening a court order as they were allegedly engaged in a protest action at the campus.

On Tuesday, four students were also arrested.

DUT SRC acting president Phumlani Sithole said that they had held two meetings with management yesterday.

DUT said on Wednesday that it had been engaging with the SRC on a number of issues.

It said that while protests were legal, a court interdict stated that any protest action must take place 150m from the university premises.

“Management remains committed to resolving the issues that are within our areas of authority and control.

“We thank all staff and students for being equally resolute and committed to our academic programme.”

The Mercury