UKZN warns of enrolment scam to ‘register’ students into non-existing programmes

DURBAN - The University of KwaZulu-Natal(UKZN) has issued a warning to students about an enrolment scam by a group of people who are getting students to ‘register’ for programmes that do not exist. UKZN’s executive director of corporate relations Normah Zondo said university management had been made aware of a group of individuals who are making false representations in an attempt to scam unsuspecting students into “registering” for programmes that do not exist.

“The scammers are allegedly posing as administrators of two programmes that were discontinued a few years ago - The University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Primary Health Care Programme (PHC) and the Bachelor of Nursing Advanced Practice Programme (BNAP),”she said. Zondo said any information presented on these programmes should be regarded as disinformation. “Applicants are cautioned to be vigilant and seek enrolment information from official university channels only,” she said.