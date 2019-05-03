Police take charge of the situation in UKZN Westville campus after a group of students went on a rampage vandalising the property in protest of their queries Picture: DOCTOR NGCOBO

DURBAN - Hundreds of students from the University of KwaZulu-Natal’s Westville campus held a protest yesterday to call for the reinstatement of the student representative council (SRC). The SRC, led by the EFF Student Command (EFFSC), was suspended from its functions and stripped of its powers in March after leading a violent protest, where students set alight a building and burnt tyres.

It was suspended by the institution’s main SRC body which is led by the ANC-aligned South African Students Congress.

The chairperson of the EFFSC, Admire Zulu, said a lot of issues at the campus were not being resolved as they did not have representatives.

Zulu said the suspension of the SRC was a political move as the central SRC body wanted to have full control of decision-making at UKZN.

“Our main issue on our memorandum is to reinstate the leadership. Once we have our leaders back we’ll be able to tackle other issues the students have. It’s been more than six weeks now but still they haven’t sat in a meeting or had a disciplinary hearing (for the suspended SRC),” said Zulu.

At Westville campus yesterday, assessments and tests were disrupted as students joined the protest.

Zulu said the memorandum was accepted by the university’s management. He said management had been given until today to respond to their demands, or they would shut down the campus on Monday.

“Residences have been a problem since the start of the year. We’ve also requested them to extend the academic calendar, and we’re still fighting for professionalism in the university as there’s no communication between students and management,” he said.

Normah Zondo, acting executive director for the Corporate Relations Division at UKZN, said the protesters had caused disruptions at some lecture venues.

“University Risk Management Services contained the protest action and are continuing to monitor the situation.”

Zondo also confirmed that the university’s executive management had received a memorandum from the leaders of the protest, who had demanded that the Westville campus SRC be reinstated within 24 hours.

“University management is not in a position to intervene at this stage as the central SRC is dealing with the matter within their internal structures.

“A disciplinary process involving the Westville campus SRC is scheduled to take place tomorrow (today).

“University management is making every effort to ensure the academic programme continues uninterrupted.”

THE MERCURY